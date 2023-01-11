IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.

2. The Idaho Transportation Department plans to move forward with alternative plan H2 for the new US-20 and I-15 interchange. This plan would build a new split-diamond interchange and road farther north on I-15, just past the runway of the Idaho Falls airport and then connect to the current US-20 near the St. Leon interchange.

3. The Simplot Games are returning after a two-year break from February 16th through the 18th at Holt Arena. Athletes and teams can register online now at simplotgames.com.

