IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Reed’s Dairy production and pasteurizing facility is recovering after a fire yesterday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just the production building. The cause is currently under investigation. The fire will impact Reed’s Dairy delivery and distribution process throughout the Gem State.

2. Alpine Medical Supply is working to recover after an SUV crashed through its front window. It happened about on 25th East and Channing Way in Idaho Falls yesterday. No other cars or bystanders were hit and no injuries were reported. Cost of repairs is unknown at this time.

3. Judge Steven Boyce is denying John Prior’s request to withdraw as counsel from Chad Daybell’s murder case. Judge Boyce says getting other attorneys up to speed on the case would cause the trial to be delayed. Daybell will be back in court for more motions on January 30th.