IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death. Some workers found a body in a farm field yesterday near 75th West and 17th South. At this time, we don’t know how long the body was there or how the person died. Deputies are working to identify the victim and figure out the cause of death.

2. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson wants to allow more milk options in public schools by voting in favor of a bill called the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023.” The new bill passed the House of Representatives, which would allow whole and 2% milk to be offered in school lunches across the nation. The bill is on hold in the Senate for now as they wait to review school lunch guidelines before casting a vote.

3. A bill that would impose mandatory minimums on Fentanyl traffickers made it out of committee yesterday in the Idaho Legislature. The legislation is moving forward with no recommendation from the committee which will allow everyone to see it. House Bill 406 will now be heard on the House floor.