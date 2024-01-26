IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. 17th Street between South Boulevard and Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls will close this Sunday at 7 p.m. to allow crews to remove the traffic signal and install a temporary traffic control system. Crews hope to have the road reopen by Monday at 6 a.m.

2. The Pancheri Bridge over the Snake River in Idaho Falls may soon be getting an overhaul to fix cracks and potholes. The city of Idaho Falls could be awarded a $3.4 million grant from the Idaho Transportation Department. The city council has to first approve formalized documents with the state. If approved, construction could start this summer.

3. The Open Primary Initiative will be meeting in Idaho Falls tomorrow. The event runs from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Papa Tom’s Pizza in Idaho Falls.