IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The attorneys for Lori Vallow-Daybell filed a motion with the court saying her time in jail without having a trial is too long. According to the court documents, she has been in jail for 1,170 days. A motion hearing has been scheduled for February 9th.

2. Idaho congressman Mike Simpson secures funding for the Ammon 1st Street Reconstruction Project. The $5.8 million dollars will be used to widen 1st Street to five lanes and add a curb, gutter, and sidewalk from Hitt Road to Ammon Road. The Sand Creek Bridge will also be widened.

3. The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicks off today. Tonight will be the Ceremonial Start in Jackson, Wyoming. Stage One will be in Teton County tomorrow, with the final stage in Driggs, Idaho.