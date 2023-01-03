IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Phillip Hobbs is being held on a $100,000 bond this morning. Hobbs is accused of shooting someone New Year’s Eve night and was arraigned at the Bonneville County Courthouse yesterday. He is due back in court January 12th.

2. The Idaho Falls Power Company is adding two new electric trucks to their fleet. The company wants to explore the limitations of the technology in our Idaho winters. The new trucks are the Ford Lightning. Idaho Falls Power says they will continue investing in and researching electric vehicles every opportunity they get.

3. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision on southbound I-15 in Bannock County. It happened around 12:15 this morning. Two tractors were driving south when one failed to yield to slowing traffic. Southbound I-15 was blocked for approximately 3 hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene.