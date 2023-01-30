IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Matthew E. Planer, a 52 year old Pocatello resident, was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting Friday on West Center Street in Pocatello. Planer was having a conversation with an officer when he grabbed and raised a chef’s knife, resulting in the officer firing his weapon. Officers then rendered aid but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

2. Dozens of school districts and charter schools are closed today due to the severe weather conditions. We have a full list of closures here.

3. There are some road closures this morning as well due to high winds and blowing snow. I-15 near Camas is closed in both directions from mile marker 167 to mile marker 196. Idaho Highway 28 from mile marker 30 to mile marker 90 near Mud Lake, State Highway 22 near Howe, and Highway 47 east of Ashton are also closed.