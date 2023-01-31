IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Over 40 schools across the region have decided to close again today due to sub-zero temperatures. You can check out the full list here.

2. Idaho Falls has lifted its parking restrictions that were issued last Friday. Street crews will continue to clean up problem areas and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days.

3. The homeless shelter, Aid For Friends, in Pocatello are welcoming in the less fortunate to help them get out of the cold. They currently have open space and are offering an additional meal during the day.