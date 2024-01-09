IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Due to the weather today, some local schools are adjusting their schedules. Blackfoot School District students will be released 2 and a half hours early today. Also, Holy Rosary Catholic School is planning a 12:30 early release for today.

2. One man is dead and another in custody after an officer-involved shooting on the corner of 4th Street and Lee Avenue in Idaho Falls early yesterday morning. 29-year-old Wyatt M. Landon is dead after exchanging gunfire with an IFPD officer. The driver, 44-year-old Jesus Rosas, was taken to the Bonneville County Jail on drug related charges. No officers were injured.

3. The Idaho State Board of Education is meeting today to discuss a possible name change for Holt Arena. The new proposed name is the ICCU Dome. If approved, the university will make the change at the beginning of the next football season.