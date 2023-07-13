IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a child-involved shooting that left one child dead. It happened on 12th Street around 10:30 a.m. yesterday morning. It appears one child was handling a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting another child.

2. Local law enforcement is now helping people take back their lives from drug addiction through the ‘Idaho Law Enforcement Diversion Program.’ Rather than an arrest, authorities get a hold of a case manager, who meets with the suspect and offers help. This alternative route will allow them to receive mental and behavioral health services almost immediately.

3. The city of Ammon debuted their own farmers market in McCowin Park called ‘Nights in Ammon.’ It’s a chance for you to enjoy all your favorite local vendors, this time on a week night. It will be held on a select few Wednesday nights from 5 to 9 p.m. for the rest of the summer.