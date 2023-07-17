IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The city of Roberts issuing a “Do Not Drink” advisory. This means the water should not be consumed or even boiled. The city order says water should not be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or with any food preparation until further notice. You can wash your hands as long as it is for at least 20 seconds with soap.

2. An open burn ban is now in effect for the Wildland-Urban interface areas in all of Bannock County. No open burning or fireworks are allowed. Gas fire pits, gas grills, and charcoal grills can still be used as long as they are used correctly. The burn ban will remain in place until October 1st.

3. The 16th annual Tin Cup Challenge was held in Driggs over the weekend. It brings awareness and raises money for over 50 non-profit organizations. You can still donate here this week if you want to contribute.