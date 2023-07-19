IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A Pocatello man is dead following an accident on Highway 39 near Aberdeen. 2 pickups collided head-on around 12:45 yesterday afternoon.

2. Tourists visiting Yellowstone National Park will need to skip the West Thumb Geyser Basin area today. Construction crews will be working to improve the parking lot, boardwalks, and restrooms today and tomorrow. This also includes the Duck Lake Trail and Yellowstone Lake Overlook Trail. They expect to the have the areas open again by tomorrow evening.

3. The ‘Do Not Drink’ and ‘Do Not Boil’ order for the city of Roberts is now over. The order was issued after a power outage caused low water pressure in the system over the weekend. The city is planning on installing a surge protector and a back-up booster pump to prevent future power outages.