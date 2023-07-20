IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The first major local wildfire of the season is burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Hayden Fire is about 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek. It is estimated at about 400 acres.

2. Bonneville School District 93 is asking the public to vote again on the same bond that failed by a slim margin back in May. It’s a $34.5 million bond that they say will help the district address their overcrowding concerns. This includes building a new elementary school south of Telford Road in Ammon. In May, the bond failed by only 1.5% of votes. The bond will be up for re-election on August 29th.

3. Idaho saw another fiscal year ending with a budget surplus. An extra $100 million will go directly to property tax relief. That means property taxpayers will receive a total of approximately $300 million dollars in relief this fall.