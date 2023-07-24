IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The Hayden Fire now spans over 3,600 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The National Forest Service issued a closure order for several roads and trails. It will remain in effect until further notice.

2. The Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo is today. The Lion’s Club Breakfast is currently happening right now, followed by a Fun Run and then a parade at 10 a.m. Later, you can expect to see mutton bustin’, steer riding, bull riding and more. The rodeo will begin at 2 p.m. The evening will end off with a dance and fireworks at dark.

3. The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is requiring parents to register their students for bus transportation this upcoming school year. Parents can do it through a new routing software program called “Busright.” The registration is mandatory for all District 25 students who plan to ride the bus this school year. It must be completed by this Friday, July 28th.