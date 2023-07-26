IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A hearing to make a decision on whether or not to allow Tammy Daybell’s aunt to speak at Lori Vallow’s sentencing will be held today. Lori’s attorneys are saying Vicki Hoban shouldn’t be allowed to speak because Tammy’s father and sister are already making a statement on Tammy Daybell’s mother behalf. We plan to stream the court hearing this morning at 9:30 on the front page of our website.

2. The Hayden Fire has been burning for 6 days and is still 0% contained. Many different factors, including the terrain, weather, and fuel, are making it harder to contain the fire. Over 9,600 acres have burned. There is no evacuation order right now, but preparations have been made just in case.

3. There will be an outdoor job fair in the Idaho Falls Walmart parking lot on South Utah Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. More than 50 employers will be looking for job candidates and may do on-the-spot interviews so bring your resume.