IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Bonneville County Fire District reported to a car fire in the parking lot of the Ammon Culver’s around 7:30 p.m. yesterday. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and keep it from spreading to the building. The owner and her dog were not injured.

2. Thunderstorm warnings and high winds didn’t stop Idaho Falls from continuing their yearly tradition with the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration was slightly delayed because of the weather, but colorful fireworks still lit up the night sky as people wrapped up their 4th of July.

3. Rigby’s 19th annual Hot Summer Classics car show is taking place this Saturday. All of the proceeds go to help the Rigby Senior Center’s “Meals on Wheels” program. Last year, they were able to raise over $15,000.