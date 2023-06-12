IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Kay Woodcock, Summer Shiflet and Colby Ryan will be allowed to testify to the court in Lori Vallow-Daybell’s sentencing hearing on July 31st.

2. The boil order affecting about 20% of residents in Island Park continues. Island Park Water Company allegedly instructed its customers to put 1.5 cups of bleach into their hot water tanks but Idaho DEQ urges people not to do that since itexceeds the maximum contaminant level set by the Safe Drinking Water Act. Recent samples taken with no chlorine present have all returned with e. Coli.

3. A man is in the hospital after water rescue crews pulled a truck with a 5th wheel trailer out of the water in the Wolf Flats area in Bonneville County. His brakes locked, causing him to veer off Heise Road shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.