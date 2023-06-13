IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Idaho Falls residents are frustrated after another downpour yesterday evening. Some homes and roads experiencing flooding again. They say the stormwater system is so outdated and cleanup crews need to react faster to prevent considerable damage.

2. Idaho Falls celebrated the opening of the state’s first Youth Crisis Center. The new “Rise Up Teen and Child Crisis Center’ will serve youth ages 12 to 17 who are struggling with mental health issues and is different from the Behavioral Health Center. It is aimed to stabilize and refer avenues of help rather than treatment.

3. Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee has decided it is time to retire after holding the position for 5 years. His last day on the job will be December 31st.