IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A Pocatello nurse practitioner has surrendered her license after unlawfully prescribing controlled drugs. Rachel Peay-Goodman admitted to writing prescriptions for dangerous combinations of drugs to at least one patient. She also admitted to submitting at least one false claim to Medicare.

2. It has been one year since massive flooding devastated parts of Yellowstone National Park. Rivers and streams swelled past flood stage as storms dropped upwards of a foot of rain on top of an epic snowmelt. It took months of clean up and lots of work to open things back up. Now, all of Yellowstone’s entrances and roads are currently open.

3. Before you take that summer road trip, you should be prepared with an emergency travel kit in your car. Having a first aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, water, and a phone charger can help save lives in unexpected situations. You should also check and replace these items periodically.