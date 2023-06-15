IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has found that the Island Park Water Company has failed to provide its customers with safe, reliable, and adequate service. The company is being penalized $434-thousand dollars. There could be additional penalties including the revocation of the company’s certificate of public convenience and necessity.

2. Idaho Falls Public Works has had its hands full lately with the recent flash flooding. They are now planning ideas and funding to update some of the drains in low lying areas. Residents are encouraged to clean the drains when they can.

3. The Idaho State Board of Education outlined a timeline for finding a new Idaho State University President. The search will begin this fall and is expected to wrap up by July 1st, 2024. The board will appoint an interim President during the Spring 2024 semester.