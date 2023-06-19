IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. The boil order in Island Park continues to affect some residents. Idaho DEQ has required the Island Park Water Company to have the issues with the system corrected by June 30. If the Water Company’s permit is revoked, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission would appoint a third party to oversee the water system.

2. Starting today, Idaho Falls drivers should expect road closures, delays and detours on Pancheri Drive and South Utah Avenue. Access to businesses will remain open. The project should be complete by the end of the week.

3. Beginning tomorrow, Pocatello will once again be flushing out their water system for 3 weeks. Homeowners could experience a drop in water pressure. The Water Department recommends to not use the tap water, the washing machine, or the dishwasher if you see crews on your street.