IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. 4 people were found dead and a 31-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after a mass shooting at a home in Kellogg, Idaho on Sunday night. Officials have not yet revealed a possible motive but the suspect is a neighbor.

2. A teen is arrested and accused of shooting 5 cows in Swan Valley over the weekend. The juvenile admitted to killing them and was booked in the 3-B Juvenile Detention Facility. 4 of the 5 cows had calves and the total loss is estimated at 22-thousand dollars.

3. Idaho legislators are raising concerns about the University of Idaho’s agreement to purchase the University of Phoenix. They want to make sure of any constitutional and legal issues and to make sure there is transparency.