IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger. A filing says that the state “has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances” to stop it from considering the death penalty. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

2. Construction on Interstate-15 is in full swing. The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting a open house Thursday to discuss improvements between the Northgate Parkway Interchange and the Fort Hall interchange set to begin next year. This is the next phase in the ongoing project to create three lanes northbound and southbound from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.

3. Today, Idahoan foods is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive in Idaho Falls. The drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1220 Event Center Drive at Snake River Landing. They need donations from all blood types, but especially Type B- and O-. Everyone who donates will receive a $10 gift card to their place of choice.