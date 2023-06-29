IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Heritage Park along the Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls is now open. This park has been in the works for many years. It came to be through partnerships between organizations, sponsors and donors throughout the city.

2. The Ammon Splash Pad has been closed since the beginning of the summer season due to extensive issues with the plumbing. The city of Ammon says repairs are well underway and in their final stages. They are planning several water activities at the park in the meantime.

3. “Shoshone Falls After Dark” is back for a second round of shows this year due to increased water flows. You can pay to enter the park after hours and view the falls illuminated with lights choreographed to music. The light show will run for about 20-minutes on a loop until 10:30 p.m., from July 5th through the 9th, and then again from July 12th through the 16th.