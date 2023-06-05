IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A boil order in the Island Park subdivisions of Aspen Ridge, Shotgun, and Valley View is still ongoing after more than a month. Idaho DEQ says the water is not safe to drink despite the Island Park Water Company saying it was. The boil order affects some residential areas and *not the business districts.

2. Chad Daybell’s jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1st of next year in Ada County. Meanwhile, Lori Vallow’s sentencing is scheduled for July 31st in the Fremont County Courthouse.

3. Pocatello Police say they revoked ‘Stepping Stones Preschool and Childcare Center’s’ license last week. They say it is due to an ongoing investigation into the center. Parents are now forced to find other childcare options.