IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.
1. Idaho Governor Brad Little toured the Texas-Mexico border. Texas officials debriefed the Governor on the deadly fentanyl crisis. Governor Little reiterated that one of the biggest threats of safety to Idaho is the proliferation of fentanyl and all other opioid drugs.
2. Idaho Falls authorities have a new program rolling out to locate missing people with mental disabilities called “Project Home Safe”. Parents or caretakers can fill out a form if they care for children or adults with a mental or behavioral diagnosis and have a tendency to wander off. The form provides officers with vital information to help with the search.
3. A new manufacturing plant, Morton Builders, in Pocatello is now open for business. The facility will be used to design and build commercial, residential, equestrian and farm buildings throughout the country.
