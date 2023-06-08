IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A boil order continues for some residents living in Island Park. The Island Park Water Company’s system had a loss of pressure once again on Tuesday. The water company is required by Idaho DEQ to have all system deficiencies resolved by June 30th. The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has opened an immediate investigation of the company for violations of Idaho Public Utilities Law.

2. Construction has again begun in Rexburg on the intersection of Pioneer Road and South 7th West. The city is now widening the road near the intersection with the railroad and south yellowstone highway. Crews hope to have work finished by July 4th

3. Starting today, crews will be striping traffic markings on Wyoming Highway 390, Village Road and U.S. 89, 189, and 191. Work starts as early as 7 p.m. each night. Make sure to be careful if you’re driving in the evening on these roads.