IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. An Idaho bill requiring a firing squad as a method of execution is now heading to Governor Little’s desk. The State Senate approved the measure yesterday. The firing squad would only be an option when lethal-injection drugs are unattainable.

2. Local ranchers are having to take extra precautions to ensure the calves survive this season. They are spending more money on straw and feed and causing delays to operations. This could affect overall profits in the future.

3. The Blackfoot Movie Mill is having continuing problems with vandalism during business hours. It has chosen to lock the doors to the family restrooms and change the age policy to fit Hollywood standards.