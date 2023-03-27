IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. A new Idaho law will ban trans-gender students from using shared restrooms that do not align to their assigned gender at birth. It will go into effect on July 1st.

2. The Idaho Senate passed House Bill 182. It will allow any employee of a public college, school district, or charter school to pray at any time they are otherwise free to engage in personal conduct. Students also can’t be discriminated against for not participating in prayer. The bill now goes back to the House.

3. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is filing a lawsuit against the Attorney General’s office over the use of grant money for childcare. The agency asked the AG’s office whether they were spending the grant money correctly. The AG’s office said yes in two memorandums, but now says the January memorandum was issued with no new legal analysis.