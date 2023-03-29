IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Eastern Idaho Public Health held an event last night to share the dangers of E-cigarettes. They revealed that 1 in 5 Idaho kids are vaping and some are already experiencing health problems that will stay for the rest of their lives.

2. The Idaho House voted yesterday to override the Governor’s veto on the property tax reduction bill. Governor Little expressed concerns over several items not related to property taxes and getting rid of March election dates. The House argues low voter turnout shouldn’t dictate county property taxes.

3. Dozens of people packed the Pocatello City Council Chambers last night to discuss whether or not certain books in the library contain pornography. Both sides of the issue were heard but no action was taken on the books in question during the meeting.