IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. A school threat was discovered under a desk written in pencil at Ririe Junior/Senior High School. Superintendent Jeffrey S. Gee posted on social media to alert parents. Multiple officers from Bonneville and Jefferson County will be in Ririe schools on March 8th.

2. Another cache of items was seized from the family home of Bryan Kohberger. Knives, a cell phone, black gloves, black masks, laptops, dark colored clothing, and shoes were found. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of the four University of Idaho students.

3. A judge decides to separate the trials of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell due to new evidence. Lori will be moving forward with her trial April 3rd in Ada county. Chad Daybell’s trial date will be set later.