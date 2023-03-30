IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in an Ada County courtroom just days before her trial begins Monday. Grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock are expected to sit-in on the trial. Since Kay Woodcock could be called to testify, the defense wants her excluded from portions of the trial. Judge Boyce says he will issue a ruling at a later date.

2. The Idaho Senate voted to override Governor Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 292. The bill has several working parts including up to $355 million in ongoing property tax relief, $100 million for schools, and a provision to remove March election dates.

3. The Idaho National Laboratory has transferred all of the EBR-II spent nuclear fuel from wet to dry storage, nine months ahead of schedule. The Office of Nuclear Energy says it will continue to manage the site’s waste to keep its promise to the citizens of Idaho.