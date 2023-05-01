IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. In Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial last week, Tammy Daybell’s sister retook the stand. She last saw Tammy healthy just days before her death. The Fremont County Coroner then took the stand. They found Tammy Daybell dead with pinkish foam coming from her mouth. They estimate her time of death between 12:30 am and 2 am, almost 5 hours before when Chad claimed she died.

2. Antler hunting begins in Teton County, Wyoming today. All other counties in Wyoming have delayed their hunting to May 15th. Some roads may be closed due to deep snow. Big horn sheep will still be in the area. Authorities ask that you park on the right side of the National Elk Refuge’s Road to leave room for emergency vehicles.

3. The Sugar-Salem School District announces Jared Jenks as the new Superintendent. Mr. Jenks is currently the principal at Sugar-Salem High School.