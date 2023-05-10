IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The prosecution and defense concluded testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell yesterday. The defense motioned for judgment of acquittal to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring jury to a verdict. They do not believe the State has proven its case. Closing arguments are set to begin tomorrow morning.

2. A blocked culvert has led to flooding along Highway 91 in Franklin County. A 15-foot deep mini reservoir is up against the highway. Preston’s wastewater treatment plant is at risk. County commissioners and engineers are currently working on a solution to drain the blockage.

3. Rising star Ian Munsick is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on June 22nd. In a video, he announced he will be donating $1 to Highland High School for every ticket sold. Tickets are on sale now at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at ianmunsick.com.