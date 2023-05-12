IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued boil orders for the Valley View Subdivision, Goose Bay Estates, and Aspen Ridge Subdivision in Island Park. In Bonneville County, Bridgewater, Summit Hills, Cloverdale, and Discovery Elementary Schools are under a boil advisory. Black Canyon Middle, Thunder Ridge High, Bonneville Online High, and Technical Careers High Schools are also affected. Classes are still scheduled for today.

2. The jury in the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial will be back this morning for deliberations. Once a verdict is reached, we will stream it on the Local News 8 homepage and on the Local News 8 app.

3. The FAA is forcing Old Butte Park in Idaho Falls to relocate because they are too close to the airport runway. All of the fields between North 26th West and Clarence Drive need to move. The Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is now proposing more fields just off W Broadway Street.