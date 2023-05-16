IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Today is an Election Day. There are several ballots up for a vote in our region, such as a bond for Bonneville School District 93, a levy for Idaho Falls School District 91 and a possible lodging tax for Island Park. Polls are open from 8 am to 8 pm.

2. The cost of higher education at a public 4-year university in Idaho just got more expensive. The State Board of Education unanimously voted to end a 3 year freeze on tuition and fees and raise them about $400 for next school year.

3. Starting today, water department crews in Pocatello will be replacing a water main line on Wyeth Street, Buchanan Avenue, and Lander Street. Crews will work between 6:30 in the morning until about 5 in the evening. Access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. Streets will be re-open at the end of each day. The project is anticipated to take five weeks.