IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. In Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial, a hair found on a piece of tape was discussed in court yesterday. FBI DNA analyst, Keely Coleman, says the hair most likely belonged to Lori. The strand of hair was found on duct tape in presence of decompositional fluid. Cell phone locations put Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, on or near Chad Daybell’s backyard around the time of Tylee Ryan’s reported death, and on September 22nd, around the time of JJ’s death. A Utah forensic pathologist also testified that Tammy Daybell was restrained before the time of her death.

2. Some of our rivers have already exceeded flood stage, or are expected to exceed flood stage this week. There’s already a lot of flooding in Marsh Creek and in Inkom that is impacting the farmers and ranchers in the area.

3. A new Oliver Stone documentary titled ‘Nuclear Now’ debuted in Ammon last night. It makes the case for nuclear power as a safe, low-emissions energy solution in the face of climate change. There is another showing tonight at 7:30 pm at the Edwards Theater in Ammon. It will feature panelists from the INL after the show.