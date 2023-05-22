IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Bryan Kohberger is set to be arraigned today for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Many legal analysts believe Kohberger will be offered a plea deal and it could be up to six months or even longer before this case goes to trial.

2. The Warm Slough Access area in Madison County is closed until further notice due to flooding. Illegal off-roading during these conditions has also caused considerable damage.

3. Starting today, crews will work to widen Woodruff avenue between Lincoln Road and N Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. The work is expected to take six weeks. Most of the work will be done on the shoulders and should have only minimal impacts on traffic.