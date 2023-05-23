IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Bryan Kohberger, accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year, had “not guilty” pleas entered on his behalf in an Idaho courtroom yesterday. Prosecutors now have 60 days to announce if they will seek the death penalty. Judge John Judge set a trial date for October 2nd.

2. The Eastbound ramp of the I-86 Chubbuck Interchange is closed. It will remain closed for a few days while the Idaho Transportation Department completes construction on the ramp. Traffic is being detoured through Exit 58 near Simplot.

3. The Bonneville School District 93 is now trying to find the best solution to address growth in its schools after their bond proposal failed last week. The district is now asking for voter feedback through an online survey. So far, submissions are encouraging the district to put the bond on the ballot again in the Fall. You can find the link to the survey here.