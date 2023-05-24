IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The Bonneville County Prosecutor says Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent James Shank and Communication Director Margaret Wimborne violated election laws. They are accused of authorizing school funds to make fliers, posters, and bookmarks for last November’s bond election. The district believes there is absolutely no basis to this lawsuit and the board of trustees is committed to fighting it.

2. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man on the run. Cody J. Robertson is charged with a felony of 2nd degree kidnapping and domestic battery. He should be driving a black ford F-350 with an Idaho plate 1M 8009U.

3. People are drying off after some flash flooding in eastern Idaho. It got so bad in Idaho Falls, some cars were almost fully submerged. Multiple vehicles were stranded at the Yellowstone and D Street underpass, as well as the underpass at Boulevard.