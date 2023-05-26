IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Disaster relief companies have been swamped with phone calls since the flash floods earlier this week. Customers are having to wait 24 to 48 hours. They say try to suck out as much standing water as you can and pull back your carpet if your homes are still flooded.

2. The Salmon-Challis National Forest has decided to close the Wallace Lake Campground, north-west of Salmon. This is to protect people from fire weakened trees and damaged infrastructure from last year’s Moose Fire. The closure will be in place until July 31st of this year.

3. The Ross Park Aquatic Complex will kick off its 2023 season tomorrow at noon, weather permitting. It will be open for the Memorial Day Weekend, then close Tuesday through Thursday due to schools not being out yet and graduations being held. Then, it will be open for the full summer season.