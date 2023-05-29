IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys are requesting a re-trial. It’s over some concerns including jury instructions, where some may have been “unclear” and “confusing”. The prosecution has not responded to the motion at this time.

2. Idaho Fish & Game has completely removed hunting tags this fall for mule deer and pronghorn in the Upper Snake and Southeast Idaho regions. A significant portion of their population died out in the brutal, cold winter over the last few months. Fish and Game is hoping by eliminating this hunt, the mule deer and pronghorn can recover their loss.

3. Memorial Day today is all about honoring our fallen soldiers. Many cemeteries and city parks are hosting ceremonies such as Freeman Park in Idaho Falls, the Blackfoot Veterans Cemetery, and the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial at Century High School, just to name a few. Check with your local city to see if there is a ceremony near you.