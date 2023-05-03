IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. A Pocatello toddler died last Saturday after drowning in a pool of standing water near the Provo River. The family was visiting Utah for a wedding over the weekend. A Gofundme page is set up for the family. Contributors have already raised more than $20,000 dollars.

2. Chad Daybell’s neighbors testified Tammy and Chad were becoming distant leading up to her death. Three days after the funeral, Chad was already talking about his new girlfriend Lori and plans for marriage. When they heard Lori’s children were missing, they said Chad was already talking about Tylee ‘in the past tense.”

3. Douglas James Gildemeister is charged with second degree murder in Franklin County. It comes after the Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 pm Monday, after a report of a possible dead female. He is currently in the Cache County Utah jail.