IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A social media post going around shows Heyburn Police shooting 2 dogs that were causing traffic concerns. In a news release, police said traffic was completely stopped around mile marker 212 because of the animals. The dogs did not have tags. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

2. Idaho is now in its “100 deadliest days” on the roads. It is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend when we see more deadly crashes. Be sure to drive aware when you out there.

3. A new video has gone viral showing a lady that nearly got gored when she stuck her hand out toward a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Luckily, she wasn’t injured. Stay at least 25 yards from wildlife and at least 100 yards from wolves and bears.