IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. A boil advisory is in place for the Shotgun Kickapoo and Shotgun North subdivisions of Island Park due to frozen lines and lack of water pressure in certain homes. The boil order issued earlier this month continues for those in the Aspen Ridge and Valley View subdivisions.

2. A former friend of Lori Vallow-Daybell, Audrey Barattiero, took the stand yesterday. Audrey says Lori tried to get her to participate in casting out evil spirits. Audrey says Lori “brought up this stuff about zombies.” When visiting Lori in Rexburg, Audrey testified that Lori started being condescending calling her a child, then threatened to cut her up.

3. Travelers could be able to access more cities through the Salt Lake Express soon. A new partnership with Megabus will allow for expanded service options for 75 cities across the Northwest.