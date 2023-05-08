IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday.

1. 2 students were injured with minor abrasions at Madison High School’s prom Saturday night when someone set off a firework. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and looking to charge those responsible. They believe those involved were people outside of the venue.

2. The latest details in Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial revealed that investigators began searching for the bodies of Tylee and J.J. in Chad Daybell’s backyard with the cellphone location history of Lori’s brother, Alex Cox. Lori’s text messages were also reviewed. Lori and Chad’s conversations characterized their alleged victims as “obstacles.”

3. Starting tomorrow, Idaho State University will be hosting the 14th annual Safetyfest of the Great Northwest. The event serves as a training conference for those looking to take O.S.H.A. courses, update their workplace safety education, and/or take a CPR course. Registration is free and open to the public.