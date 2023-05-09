IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A missing Pocatello woman’s body was found in the American Falls Reservoir Saturday. Lorraine Hardy was reported missing on May 1st. Pocatello Police reported last week Hardy left behind her medications, cell phone, and other personal belongings.

2. More personal text messages were released in Lori Vallow-Daybell’s trial. FBI agent Doug Hart describes Lori and Chad’s relationship was a driving force for the alleged crimes of conspiracy, murder and grand theft. In one message, Lori said quote, “We r both so tired of taking care of demons. We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them,” when talking about Tylee and JJ. Messages in July 2019 also show Lori’s desires for Charles’s insurance money.

3. Construction on the new Idaho Falls water tower is now underway in the southeast corner of the Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot. The parking lot south of the library is closed during construction. The new water tower will be finished next year.