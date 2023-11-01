IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Bills for Rocky Mountain Power customers could be going up a bit. A proposed change would increase a typical residential customer’s bill by $1.43 per month starting in 2024. The proposed change comes from the end of funding from the federal tax cuts and the Jobs Act of 2017.

2. The Idaho Transportation Department says it may need to replace the beam at the overpass at East 1500 North after being hit Monday by a flat bed truck that was hauling a back hoe. ITD is still unsure when the bridge will re-open.

3. Starting today, you will no longer be able to park your car overnight on several streets in Jackson. This is to help keep streets clear of snow and ice. The restrictions will be in place between 3 a.m. & 7 a.m. through April 15th, depending on the weather.