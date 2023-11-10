IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Chad Daybell’s attorney has filed three new motions including asking for the death penalty to be thrown out. They compare arguments from the trial of Chad’s wife, Lori Vallow. Chad Daybell’s trial is scheduled for April of next year.

2. A 640 acre parcel of land right outside the Bridger Teton National Forest might be put up for auction soon. Protests and rallies were held earlier this week in Jackson against the measure since businesses are already using the land. The Board of Land Commissioners will be accepting comments until December 1st and will make a decision on the land December 7th.

3. State Highway 48 or East 1st Street between South State Street and South Clark Street in Rigby is currently closed for utility work. The road is expected to be closed through Monday, November 13th.