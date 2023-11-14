IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. A man is recovering after being shot in Pocatello at the Center Street Underpass. It happened after a fight broke out last night. The man is receiving treatment at Portneuf Medical Center. Police say there is no danger to the public and more information will be released later.

2. M. Russell Ballard, the acting President of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died on Sunday. This comes after he returned home from a brief stay in the hospital. He was 95-years old and had served as an apostle for the church since 1985.

3. The Wall of Warmth fences will be up across our communities this morning. There are now more than 50 coat drop-off locations throughout 8 communities in eastern Idaho from Driggs to Pocatello. Donations will still be accepted from now until November 22nd. Coats will be up until November 25th.